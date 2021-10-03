Nigeria: Buhari Off to Ethiopia for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Inauguration

2 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for Ethiopia for the inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed second five-year term in office.

In a statement on Saturday, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the president will leave Abuja on Sunday ahead of the event which holds Monday.

He said Buhari is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

Adesina said Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

He said the President is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia's governing Prosperity Party in the country's parliamentary election of June 21.

In his earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, Buhari had assured that Nigeria will continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African States.

"On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people," the President said in his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X