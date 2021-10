Many persons are believed to have been killed in a mishap at Isaka Jetty in Okirka Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Details of the incident are sketchy as of the time of filling this report but an eye witness said no fewer than 10 persons out of 70 persons standing on the jetty drowned.

The witness said local divers are making effort to rescue so many persons trapped inside the river.

The authorities are yet to comment on the tragic incident.