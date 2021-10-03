Africa: What Does the World Want From COP26?

analysis

We asked experts around the world to tell us one issue that must be tackled at COP26. Here is what they have said.

Canada:

'Far too often we see delegates and scientists come together, discuss climate issues while leaving out some of those most affected, like Indigenous peoples. It is crucial to uphold Indigenous sovereignty and rights and ensure the solutions created do not continue to perpetuate colonial violence. Climate policy must standardize the inclusion of Indigenous peoples as decision-makers and rightsholders'

- Rebecca Sinclair, Policy Analyst, Indigenous Climate Action

United States:

'The developed world must commit to some kind of carbon pricing or regulation - something tight enough to persuade the global business community that it will be increasingly expensive to burn fossil fuels in the future. Only real commitment can generate the sense of urgency we need if we are to address the climate crisis'

- Rebecca Henderson, Economist and Harvard professor

Latin America & Caribbean:

'Land use is central to the climate, food and biodiversity challenges in Latin America. Landscape restoration and conservation are field-tested, cost-effective solutions to them all. The anticipated COP26 discussions on land-based climate actions that create substantial social and environmental benefits are essential to move this agenda forward in the region'

- Walter Vergara, Initiative 20x20 Coordinator, World Resources Institute

Brazil:

'COP26 must tackle the conservation of at least 80 per cent of the Amazon Forest. Government actors need to set a clear goal with an accompanying plan to reduce deforestation and stop illegal fires. Existing studies point to how indigenous territories are the least deforested, and so the demarcation of indigenous territories will also be essential'

- Toya Manchineri, Political Adviser, Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon

United Kingdom:

'The alignment of financial flows with climate goals must be a priority. For 40 years governments have allowed cross-border, deregulated capital to roam freely and recklessly. Given that capital flows originate in the 'public goods' that are the monetary systems of nation states, the restoration of public authority over financial flows is essential'

- Ann Pettifor, Economist and government advisor

Germany:

'Structural transformation based on the idea of circularity should guide us. It needs to be backed by finance and agreed rules that enable all countries to unleash their potential. With catastrophic events around the world highlighting the urgency, people are demanding a just transformation. Action that is commensurate with the challenge before us is required'

- Dirk Messner, President, German Environment Agency

Middle East:

'We need multilateralism that includes faith institutions and ethics-based narratives. Partnerships with faith actors can unlock the transformative action needed. As social mobilizers, faith leaders can promote climate neutral lifestyles of faith followers who comprise more than 85 per cent of the global population. Faith actors can bridge the science-theology gap and develop climate actions that address the needs of vulnerable communities'

- Iyad Abumoghli, Founder & Director of Faith for Earth Initiative at UNEP

Great Lakes:

'The priority is to formalize customary ownership of rainforests by Indigenous people and local communities. This process should avoid dangerous and ineffective industry-led carbon offsetting schemes. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the rights of multinational companies take precedence over communities. Instead, the government needs to prioritize economic opportunities that benefit people and nature'

- Irene Wabiwa Betoko, International Project Leader, Greenpeace Africa

Kenya:

'Nature needs to be prioritized at COP26 as discussions about tackling the climate crisis have only centred around reducing carbon emissions. We need to address both the climate and ecological crisis as well as protect the people who are trying to keep all of us safe - including the many environmental advocates facing increasing threats and curtailment of civil liberties'

- Elizabeth Wathuti, Founder, Green Generation Initiative

India:

'Confidence-building measures between the developed and developing countries are needed. The current trust deficit is palpable. The British-US push to forge an alliance on net-zero emissions is destined to become another high-sounding yet empty declaration. Instead, the climate summit should put global climate collaboration back on track'

- Chandra Bhushan, President and CEO, International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology

Australia:

'Pacific Island countries are disproportionately affected by relentless climate catastrophes which require far more than humanitarian handouts. A consensus among the leaders of rich nations on providing urgent, scaled up, new and additional finance, including $100 billion to address loss and damage, must be reached'

- Kavita Naidu, Human rights lawyer and climate justice activist