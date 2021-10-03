Tanzania: Zonal Referral Hospital in Mtwara Opens for Services

RESIDENTS in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions are finally released from travelling long distances to Dar es Salaam seeking specialist health services as operations have started at the Zonal Referral Hospital in Mtwara.

The Southern Zone Referral Hospital in Mitengo area, Mtwara Region embarked on providing services on last Friday following directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"I have inspected the hospital to oversee the implementation on the directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the hospital to start operating by October 1st this year and I'm satisfied to announce that the health services are now provided at the Southern Zone Referral Hospital," said Mtwara Regional Commissioner Brigadier General Marco Gaguti.

Brig Gen Gaguti directed the management of the hospital, to ensure they provide quality services to the citizens visiting the hospital as intended by the government.

The hospital offers specialist health services will be receiving referrals from lower level of care including regional and district hospitals in Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara.

The RC said the ministry of health has brought all the requirements including drugs and equipment to facilitate the provision of the health services in the hospital.

Some 42 health workers including specialists, medical and nurses have reported in the hospital to provide services for residents in Mtwara, Ruvuma, Lindi and neighbouring countries such as Comoro and Mozambique.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acting Regional Medical Officer (RMO) of Mtwara Mohammed Kodi said the Referral Hospital will start has started offering outpatient services as plans were under to finalize process to offer more services.

The hospital according to Mr Kodi is expected to serve 4.2 million people in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions.

He said the government has purchased all the important requirements including drugs and equipment that would facilitate the provision of specialist services.

Meanwhile Brig. Gen Gaguti directed the Mtwara Mikindani Municipal Council to build a Mini bus stand near the hospital to facilitate easy travel of people and transfer of patients to the hospital. He said the facility should include parking areas for public buses and motorcycles and shops that offer food and other services to People visiting the area.