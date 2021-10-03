Tanzania: Boost in Health Sector As Pharmaceutical Industry Launched in Dar es Salaam City

THE Mony Industries Group has launched a pharmaceutical factory to beef up the fight against Covid-19 and contribute to the government's efforts to increase medical supplies in the country.

When officiating the launching of the new industry in Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam Region, Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima commended the Mony industries' move of being part of efforts to improve health services in the country.

Dr Gwajima assured them of cooperation from the government in supporting their efforts, which are in line with the government agenda.

"I congratulate the Board of Mony Industries for this significant step of launching the pharmaceutical industry. The sixth phase government led by our President Samia Suluhu Hassan supports efforts like these," she said.

Dr Gwajima explained that the government has prioritised the health sector to ensure that health services are offered effectively to every Tanzanian considering that a healthy nation is an important factor in reviving the industrial economy.

"I call upon my fellow Tanzanians to observe a healthy lifestyle since statistics show that non-communicable diseases account for 27 per cent of all deaths in the country. This, apart from losing the national workforce, the government incurs costs for treatment of such diseases that could have been avoided by observing a healthy lifestyle," Dr Gwajima stressed.

On her part, Mony Industries Managing Director Violet Mordichai said they have observed professional and legal requirements that would guarantee production of quality medical supplies as directed by theTanzania Medicines& Medical Devices Authority (TMDA).

"Our factory is one of the few factories in the East African region that uses stateof-the-art technology in producing quality products,"Ms Mordichai pointed out.

She said the industry has seven state-of-the-art machines that produce 100 masks in one minute or over 700,000 in a day with capabilities ofproducing medical masks. She informed that the industry would also soon start producing surgical and medical gloves, hence being able to withstand both local and international markets.

"As a key stakeholder in improving the health sector in the country, the launch of this factory is part of a move to actively support the efforts of the sixth phase government under the good leadership of the President Samia Suluhu Hassan in increasing industries in our country, employments, as well as facilitate access to health services," she said.

The factory and its surrounding environment meet the required standard, the roofing and walls of the production house have been certified by the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO).