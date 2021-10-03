Nigeria: Zamfara Speaker's Father Dies in Bandits' Den

The father of Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya, Alhaji Muazu Abubakar, has died in bandits' captivity.

Abubakar, who was kidnaped eight weeks ago along with his wife, a three-week old baby and three others, was said to have died in bandits' captivity as a result of heart failure.

Elder brother to the deceased, Malam Dahiru Saraki Magarya, disclosed this to journalists in an interview on Saturday.

It was gathered that Malam Magarya was among those kidnapped two months ago.

The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military was said to rescued the other captives.

Magarya said it was one of bandit kingpins popularly known as Kachalla that informed him a day to their rescue by security operatives that his older brother was dead due to heart failure in their captivity.

"Although, we were separated when they kidnapped us, they took my brother to other camp but it was Kachalla, one of the commanders of the bandits who told me about the death of my brother as a result of heart attack few hours to our rescue," Magarya said.

Recall that on August 5, 2021, bandits in their large number stormed Magarya town in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State and kidnapped the victims.