Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Northern Lawmakers, Says He's Undergoing Physiotherapy

3 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has stated that he is healthy but only undergoing physiotherapy in London.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, disclosed this when the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives led by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase visited him in London on the occasion of Nigeria's 61 Independence day anniversary.

He, however, said he was undergoing physiotherapy, which he described as "gruesome."

Addressing the gathering, Tinubu who was dressed in kaftan and a red cap said, "Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physiotherapy that is gruesome."

Since his departure, Tinubu's London home has become a Mecca of sorts as he has been visited by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

His prolonged stay abroad has, however, drawn criticism from a section of Nigerians who believe he ought to have stayed in the country to receive treatment.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said should Tinubu become President in 2023, he would continue Buhari's tradition of seeking treatment abroad at the expense of taxpayers.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X