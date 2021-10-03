Mozambique: Covid-19 - 31 New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities on Saturday, for the second day running, Cabo Delgado, in the far north, was the only province where new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease ran into double figures.

There were 31 new cases and 11 of these were in Cabo Delgado. There were also nine cases in Nampula, seven in Maputo city, and one each in Manica, Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza. There were no cases at all in the other four provinces.

According to a Ministry of Health Saturday press release, since the start of the pandemic, 908,921 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,419 of them in the previous 24 hours,

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Saturday was 2.2 per cent - exactly the same as Friday's rate. The positivity rate in the previous few days was 3.5 per cent on Thursday, 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, 2.4 per cent on Tuesday and 2.1 per cent on Monday.

Over the same 24 hour period one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital (in Maputo), and four new patients were admitted (two in Nampula, one in Maputo and one in Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose from 24 on Friday to 27 on Saturday. 11 of these patients (40.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also six patients in Nampula, four in Niassa, two in Inhambane, two in Gaza, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Zambezia. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other four provinces.

The Ministry release reported that, over the same period, 116 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (88 in Maputo province, 16 in Sofala, 11 in Inhambane and one in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 147,397, or 97.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday. Hence the Mozambican Covid-19 death toll remains 1,918.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 1,556 on Friday to 1,471 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 644 (43.8 per cent of the total); Nampula, 369; Cabo Delgado, 201; Niassa, 93; Inhambane, 49; Gaza, 46; Maputo province, 36; Zambezia, 21; Manica, seven; Tete, four; and Sofala, one.