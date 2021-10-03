Kenya: Joyciline Jepkosgei Wins Maiden London Marathon

Jared Nyataya/Daily Nation
Joyciline Jepkosgei during a training session in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County (file photo).
3 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed her second World Marathon Major Series victory when she won her maiden London Marathon title on Sunday.

Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York City Marathon champion, broke away from Ethiopians Degitu Azimeraw and Ashete Bekera at the 35km mark and never looked back as she pounded the London streets to victory in massive personal best of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

That saw Kenya uphold its dominance in London since 2011, winning every year except for 2015.

Defending champion Brigid Kosgei from Kenya dropped from the pack of four just after passing the 30km mark in 1:37.29 as Jepkosgei led through the 40km in 2:10:20 to triumph.

Azimeraw settled second in 2:17:58 as Bekere came third in 2:18:18 with Kosgei romping home fourth in 2:18.40.

