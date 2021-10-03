Tanzania: Ole Nasha Laid to Rest, as PM Eulogises His Legacy

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday led mourners in the burial of the former Ngorongoro Member of Parliament and the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office-Investment William Ole Nasha, who passed away on Monday night last week after succumbing to blood pressure.

Mr Majaliwa who was representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, asked Ngorongoro residents to honour the legacy left by the departed deputy minister.

He said the death of Mr Ole Nasha has brought a great loss to the government, his party- CCM, Parliament, family and the whole community in Ngorongoro constituency.

"During his lifetime, the late Ole Nasha issued a great and positive contribution to the government and national development at large," said the Premier during the burial event held at the Osinoni village, Kakesyo ward in Ngorongoro District, Arusha Region.

Delivering a message from President Samia, Mr Majaliwa said the Head of State urges Tanzanians to honour contributions that the late Ole Nasha has left as he had good inputs to national development.

"We should continue praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace. And to the wife, children, relatives of the deceased and all Members of the Parliament, I'm praying for your strength during this difficult time you are going through," Mr Majaliwa said on behalf of President Samia.

For his part, the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office-Investment Mr Geofrey Mwambe said his docket has suffered a great loss following the demise of the Deputy Minister, Mr Ole Nasha.

He described the late Ole Nasha as a hardworking leader, who put national interest while discharging his responsibilities and that his contributions in the docket will be remembered forever.

In attendance at the burial was the Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai, Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Martin Ngoga, government leaders, Members of the Parliament and general public from different areas in the Arusha region.

The late Ole Nasha was born on May 27, 1972. He completed his primary education in 1984 at Kakessio Primary School, before he joined Secondary school education at Arusha Catholic Seminary Secondary School, where he graduated in 1989.

He also proceeded with the Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) at the Arusha Catholic Seminary Secondary, where he graduated in 1992.

In 1996, he joined the University of Dar es Salaam, where he studied Bachelor of Laws and graduated in 1999. Between 2000 and 2001, the late Ole Nasha studied Masters of Law at the Pretoria University in the Republic of South Africa.

He was elected Ngorongoro Member of Parliament for the first time in 2015, when the then President the late John Magufuli appointed him a deputy Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

In 2017, he was transferred to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the capacity of deputy minister, a position he served until October 2020.

In the 2020 general election, the late Ole Nasha was re-elected a Ngorongoro legislature and later appointed a deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, before being transferred to the investment docket under the Prime Minister's Office.