Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 527 New Cases, 7 Deaths

A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31.

Luanda — Health authorities reported Saturday 527 new cases, 7 deaths and 39 recoveries, according to the daily bulletin.

The source states that 489 new cases were detected in Luanda, 11 in Huambo, 10 in Cuanza Norte, 7 in Cabinda, 6 in Zaire, 2 in Huíla and 2 in Namibe.

The list, which includes patients aged 2 months to 82 years, has 244 men and 283 women.

Deaths were recorded in Luanda, with 5, Cuanza Norte 1 and Huambo also 1.

Among those recovered, 15 are residents in Huambo, 13 in Namibe, 7 in Luanda, 3 in Huíla and 1 in Moxico.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories have processed 5,559 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 9.5 percent.

In the internment centers there are 319 patients, 123 in institutional quarantine and 4,648 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

The country's global tally stands at 58,603 infections, 1,574 deaths, 48,118 recoveries and 8,911 active patients.