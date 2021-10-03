Nigeria: Bandits Kill MSF Staff Nurse, Two Others in Zamfara

Bandits Saturday evening killed at least three people, including a humanitrian staff nurse working with Medicine San Frontiers (MSF), who were travelling in a commercial vehicle in Zamfara State.

The MSF nurse, Hassan Muhammad, was returning to his work station in Shinkafi town when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle he was in on the Shinkafi - Kaura Namoda road.

The two other people killed were named as Dahiru Scamper and the driver of the vehicle, Musa Moriki. One other person, Shuaibu Buti, was injured and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Moriki.

A family source who asked for anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES that the corpse of the nurse has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau.

"But we have been summoned to come and take it. I am in Gusau right now with some of our relatives," the family source said.

A friend of the slain health worker, Usamah Abubakar, confirmed the circumstances of Mr Muhammad's death.

"Hassan lived a life of service to humanity and God, as a life saving professional. For the much time I knew him, he was a very humble, calm and honest person," Mr Abubakar said.

The phone number of the police spokesperson in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, could not be reached as of the time of filing this story.

Shinkafi is one of the local government areas most plagued by bandits' attacks in Zamfara State.