Guinea National Day

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Guinea on the 63rd anniversary of your independence.

Today, we reflect on the aspirations of all Guineans for a democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future. The United States continues to stand by the Guinean people in their pursuit of these goals. In the weeks ahead, we will work together with Guineans and the international community to help Guinea reestablish constitutional rule, provide good governance, and strengthen public health to ensure a brighter future for all Guineans.