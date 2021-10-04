Zimbabwe: Roki Scores Deals With MTN, Vodacom

3 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ENTERTAINMENT sensation Roki, born Rockford Josphats, has clinched lucrative deals with major South African multinational mobile telecommunication companies, MTN and Vodacom.

In the endorsement deal which is a first of its kind for a local artist, Vodacom and MTN users can set Roki's latest amapiano hit single 'Screenshot' as their caller tone.

Screenshot featuring South African based producer and musician, Mr Brown and Leon Lee dropped three weeks back.

The song is Roki's latest offering after he has been churning out banger after banger since his signing with self-styled prophet, Passion Java's recording stable following a sabbatical from the music scene.

Roki announced the development on his social media pages.

He wrote: "If you are in South Africa you can now use screenshot as your caller tune."

Since his return to the entertainment orbits, Roki has made remarkable strides in his career collaborating with African music icons, Koffi Olomide and Rayvanny, breaking YouTube view count records and was recently set as Spotify face of Afrobeats

