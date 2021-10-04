Zimbabwe: Khanyi Mbau Reunites With Zim Bae, Kudzai

SOUTH AFRICAN socialite and actress, Khanyi Mbau, has flown back to Dubai to reunite with her Zimbabwean lover, businessman, Kudzai Mushonga after a brief fight.

The couple made headlines after Khanyi abruptly left Dubai without informing her boyfriend, Mushonga who went on social media to announce he had failed to locate Khanyi and was not aware of her whereabouts.

The drama set tongues wagging and led to speculations that the socialite had gone 'missing' only for her to post a picture later visiting her father's grave in the company of her brother and YouTube star, Lasizwe.

Narrating the events leading to Khanyi's departure, Mushonga claimed he had accompanied her to a salon with intentions to pick her up after her appointment only to realise hours later that she had hopped on a flight back to South Africa.

In a heat of the moment Mushonga also revealed that he was paying tuition and rental fees for Khanyi's daughter which did not go down well with her.

In a social media post Khanyi on Thursday shared a picture of a first-class flight ticket to Dubai.

On her arrival she was showered with lavish gifts from Cartier and a ride in a top of the range, Mercedes-Maybach.

Mushonga posted a video of the two getting cosy in the flashy car captioned, 'I missed you baby' set to Future's track, 'I Won'.