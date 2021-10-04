Nigeria: 2023 - Why PDP Should Leave Presidential Ticket Open - South/South Group

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group under the aegis of South South Youth Vanguard has asked the top echelon of the party to throw its 2023 presidential ticket open.

A statement yesterday by the group's national chairman, James Efe Akpofure, said zoning the presidency would work against the party in the next general polls.

"We are of the opinion that the only way the party can make an impact in 2023 is to allow everybody to participate in the presidential race. This will give us that opportunity to come back to power.

"As an opposition party, this is not the time to zone positions as such will work against the party. Let us win first before we talk of zoning positions. We should make the positions open so that the best will emerge."

The group argued that there would be greater benefits for the party if its presidential ticket is thrown open.

It said its position on the issue was because the party could get a winning candidate in 2023 only by allowing every interested person from any zone to contest the position in its primary poll.

Recall that the party has already zoned the chairmanship slot to the North, while expectations are high for it to zone its presidential ticket to the South ahead of 2023.