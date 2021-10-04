Lesotho National Day

3 October 2021
On behalf of the United States of America, I am pleased to send congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho as you commemorate your 55th Independence Day.

Lesotho and the United States enjoy a longstanding friendship rooted in democratic principles and respect for the rule of law. Our strong health partnership has underpinned our shared fight against HIV/AIDS and the global COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing our work together to counter trafficking in persons, increase economic and commercial ties, and strengthen democratic governance.

Best wishes to all on this day of celebration.

