Nigeria: Power Negotiation Critical to Formation of New Nigeria - APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said power negotiation among the critical stakeholders in the polity is critical to the formation of a new Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday titled 'APC and struggle for new Nigeria', Lukman asked the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to take up the issue of uniting all party leaders and ensure that relevant structures of the party were used to facilitate negotiation on all emerging issues, including the question of power shift.

He said the process of negotiation and implementing agreements reached should be respected by all to produce a new Nigeria.

"For APC to achieve the goal of producing a new Nigeria, first thing first, it must be a party with a leadership that is united, disciplined, and respectful. Every negotiation should produce an agreement that must be respected by every leader and member.

"The process of re-organising the structures of APC must make the party functionally active in facilitating negotiations among leaders at all levels and all agreements reached must be respected by all.

"It is important that all APC leaders are reminded that the campaign for power shift is about writing or respecting the rules of our party. This should be handled within the structures of the APC," he said.