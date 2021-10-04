Nigeria: Power Negotiation Critical to Formation of New Nigeria - APC Chieftain

4 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said power negotiation among the critical stakeholders in the polity is critical to the formation of a new Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday titled 'APC and struggle for new Nigeria', Lukman asked the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to take up the issue of uniting all party leaders and ensure that relevant structures of the party were used to facilitate negotiation on all emerging issues, including the question of power shift.

He said the process of negotiation and implementing agreements reached should be respected by all to produce a new Nigeria.

"For APC to achieve the goal of producing a new Nigeria, first thing first, it must be a party with a leadership that is united, disciplined, and respectful. Every negotiation should produce an agreement that must be respected by every leader and member.

"The process of re-organising the structures of APC must make the party functionally active in facilitating negotiations among leaders at all levels and all agreements reached must be respected by all.

"It is important that all APC leaders are reminded that the campaign for power shift is about writing or respecting the rules of our party. This should be handled within the structures of the APC," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X