Nigeria: World Bank Reform - Edo Generates N2.5bn Monthly

4 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The acting chairman of Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Sadiat Abu, has disclosed that the state is generating N2.5 billion monthly.

The feat, She said, will reduce the state's over-dependence on federal allocation.

Sadiat stated this at the weekend in Benin, through the EIRS Head, Revenue Account, Valentine Adoko, during a media tour of selected government agencies led by officials of the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme from the FCT, Abuja.

SFTAS is a World Bank programme that supports states with funds and strengthens fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability in governance through good fiscal behaviour.

"Before now, we were not generating up to a billion naira but after the reforms, we moved to N1.5 billion and currently, we are generating an average of between N2.5 billion and N2.6 billion.

Daily Trust reports the selected organisations where the World Bank reforms were carried out as Edo State Internal Revenue Service, Edo State Geographical Information Service, Edo State Procurement Agency and Office of the Accountant General.

