Kenya: Wanted - Concrete Plans to Address Recurrent Hunger

4 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
opinion By Claire Nasike

Kenya, like other parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, is suffering the devastating impacts of drought. Kenya Red Cross reports that 2.1 million Kenyans are experiencing hunger and water scarcity as a result.

This is not the first time Kenyans are dying of hunger associated with drought. Ironically, despite agriculture being one of President Uhuru Kenyatta's 'Big Four Agenda' pillars, the Sh5.9 billion Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme collapsed in 2019 without bearing much fruit.

Yet the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that between 2014 and 2020 some 92 million Kenyans were moderately and severely food-insecure -- although the figure dropped to 33.1 million in 2017-2019.

The affected people have their dignity stripped away as they walk for long distances and queue for hours for relief food. And many have died of hunger.

The cyclic phenomenon, drought is exacerbated by the climate crisis. A Kenya Meteorological Department report shows a continuous occurrence in 2011-2020 yet the government offers knee-jerk reactions instead of initiating concrete solutions.

National disaster

Just recently, the President declared the drought a national disaster and instructed the National Treasury to release Sh2 billion to provide relief food and other emergency support to the affected families. The Met further forecasts that the October to December rainfall will be scarce, which is likely to cause food shortages in the coming year.

This situation demands a paradigm shift in tackling hunger and drought. A nation that cannot feed its people is a failed state. The government must shift the focus from emergency interventions to those that build the resilience of communities to adapt to extreme weather events orchestrated by climate variability.

The Ministry of Devolution and the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) should ensure that strategic measures like repairing and servicing strategic boreholes, wells and water pipes are timely. The Sh2 billion would have been sufficient in restoring old boreholes and wells long before the drought and deaths and loss of livestock.

To enable more smallholder farmers to produce locally relevant food, the President should revoke oppressive laws like the Seed and Plant Varieties Act 2012, which bars them from selling and sharing their own indigenous seeds. Smallholder farmers produce 75 per cent of the food consumed in the country. They need to be empowered to embrace traditional seeds, which have crucial genetic compositions, hence resistant to heat, drought, pests and diseases, helping in climate change adaptation.

Climate scientists say human-induced climate change contributed substantially to the 2015-2016 extreme drought over Eastern and Southern Africa by accentuating the natural El-Niño impacts. The Treasury ought to shift budgetary allocations from environment-degrading coal projects -- like the Sh1.3 billion allocated to the exploration and mining of coal in the 2021/2022 budget -- to fighting hunger. It can drill adequate boreholes and wells to communities in drought susceptible areas.

Ms Nasike is a food campaigner at Greenpeace Africa.

