Malawi: Deputy Education Minister Kambauwa Wirima Impressed With Administration of Reintroduced Jce Exams

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, has expressed satisfaction with the administration of the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations currently underway across the country.

Wirima said, so far, the ministry has not received reports of any challenges, which she said is encouraging, considering that the examinations have just been reintroduced after they were abolished about four years ago.

She spoke on Friday morning after inspecting students sitting for JCE examinations at Ntchisi Secondary School and Mponela Community Day Secondary School in Dowa.

Kambauwa Wirima commended exams administrator, the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), for doing "a great job" with its collaborating stakeholders in ensuring that the management of JCE exams "is smooth".

"I think MANEB and other relevant stakeholders planned very well for these exams. This is really commendable," said Kambauwa Wirima.

Since Monday when the JCE examinations began, the Deputy Minister has been crisscrossing the country, monitoring the progress of the exams whose sitting is expected to finish by next week.

She has since warned students, including those preparing for the forthcoming Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, against indulging in any acts of cheating, saying the long arm of the law will catch up with them.