Malawi: Deputy Education Minister Kambauwa Wirima Impressed With Administration of Reintroduced Jce Exams

2 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, has expressed satisfaction with the administration of the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations currently underway across the country.

Wirima said, so far, the ministry has not received reports of any challenges, which she said is encouraging, considering that the examinations have just been reintroduced after they were abolished about four years ago.

She spoke on Friday morning after inspecting students sitting for JCE examinations at Ntchisi Secondary School and Mponela Community Day Secondary School in Dowa.

Kambauwa Wirima commended exams administrator, the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), for doing "a great job" with its collaborating stakeholders in ensuring that the management of JCE exams "is smooth".

"I think MANEB and other relevant stakeholders planned very well for these exams. This is really commendable," said Kambauwa Wirima.

Since Monday when the JCE examinations began, the Deputy Minister has been crisscrossing the country, monitoring the progress of the exams whose sitting is expected to finish by next week.

She has since warned students, including those preparing for the forthcoming Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, against indulging in any acts of cheating, saying the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X