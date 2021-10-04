Kenya: Kipchumba Retains Second Spot As Ethiopian Lemma Wins London Marathon

3 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Vincent Kipchumba of Kenyan retained his second spot as Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the 2021 men's London Marathon title on Sunday.

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei overcame a deep field assembled at this year's event to clinch the 2021 women's London Marathon title in a Personal Best time of 2hr, 17min, 43sec as defending champion and World Record holder Brigid Kosgei finished fourth.

Jepkosgei, the reigning New York Marathon champion established an insurmountable lead late on to win her second career marathon, beating the Ethiopian duo of Degitu Azimeraw who finished second in 2hr 17min 58sec and compatriot Ashete Bekere who came third in 2hr 18min 18sec.

Brigid Kosgei, who was the pre-race favorite, having won silver at Tokyo Olympics, failed on her bid to win a hat-trick of London Marathon titles, only fading to fourth in 2hr 18min 40sec.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X