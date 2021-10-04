Nigeria: FRSC Begins 'Operation Show Your Driver's Licence'

The official said according to the traffic regulaction, any person driving a vehicle on any public road shall be in possession of an original driver's licence

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State will on Monday start 'Operation Show Your Driver's Licence and Vehicle licence phase II' in the state.

The state's Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated this in a statement he made available to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Ogungbemide said a situation where drivers of vehicles, tricycle and bike riders would be plying the road without driving licences was no more acceptable.

The sector commander decried the high rate of permanent driver's licences unpicked in all driver's licence stations in the state.

"The first phase of the special patrol tagged 'Operation Show your driver's licence' showed that some motorists still drive without their valid driver's licence while some don't have at all.

"With the recent increase in vehicular movements as a result of the ember months, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their driver's licences.

"The exercise will ensure all drivers have valid vehicle papers as the command begins 'Operation Show Your Driver's Licence and Vehicle licence.'"

Mr Ogungbemide explained that the operation would start on Monday, 4 October to end on 10 October simultaneously in all the commands in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated that all vehicles impounded would not be released until their drivers had shown evidence of having the documents.

The state commander said that according to the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2021, Regulation 67(1) any person driving a vehicle on any public road shall be in possession of an original driver's licence.

Mr Ogungbemide, however, noted that where the person was in possession of the photocopy of the original driver's licence, he should within 24 hours produce the original driver's licence to the appropriate authority on demand.

"Regulation (2) also stated that any person who contravenes the provision of regulation 67(1) commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of #10,000 or to a term of one year imprisonment or to both.

"For motorists who drive without vehicle licences, Regulation 67(3) states that any person driving a vehicle must be in possession of at least the photocopy of the vehicle particulars.

"The original shall be provided to the appropriate authority within 24 hours if demanded.

"Regulations 67(4) says any person who contravenes the provisions of regulation 67(3) commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine of #3,000 or six months imprisonment or to both," he said.

Mr Ogungbemide warned all road users to ensure they obtain all necessary documents that qualified them to use the road.

He also admonished all motorists to maintain safe speed, avoid night travels so that they could always enjoy good road experience. (NAN)