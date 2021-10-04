Nigeria: Troops Repel Attack On Repentant Terrorist Camp - Army

The army says the terrorists made attempt to access the camp in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State but were resisted by superior gun power.

*OPERATION HADIN KAI: TROOPS FOIL ISWAP DESPERATE MOVE TO ATTACK SURRENDERED BHT MEMBERS IN DAMBOA*

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), confronted with the obvious reality of defeat embarked on a desperate move to undermine the unprecedented depletion in its fighting force, have resorted to attacks on surrendered Boko Haram members and their families. This antic of terror within terror is being employed by ISWAP to discourage intending surrendering terrorists in their ranks. The latest strategy is not unconnected with the frustration of the group as top ranking commanders and members denounce violent agaitation to embrace peace in recent times.

This palpable apprehension might have led ISWAP on Saturday, 2 October 2021 to embark on a mission to annihilate or capture BHTs, who surrendered in Damboa. The gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Operation HADIN KAI whose superior firepower forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray, ensured Damboa did not fall to their antics. The terrorists made futile attempt to access the facility housing the surrendered BHT members, but retreated when confronted with the superior firepower of own troops.

The Nigerian Army(NA) wishes to reassure the good people of Damboa and environs to go about their normal businesses as vigilant troops would proactively continue to provide security of lives and property. The general public are also enjoined to provide actionable and timely information on the activities of these criminal elements and their collaborators.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for their doggedness, charged them to take the fight to the terrorists' enclaves to deny them freedom of action. He also reassured them of requisite support as they record more operational gains in Operation HADIN KAI.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Raltions

3 October 2021