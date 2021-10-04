Rwanda: ICC U-19 - Tanzania Overpower Rwanda

GOKUL Das, who was the player of the match, steered Tanzania 2021 ICC Under19 World Cup Africa Qualifier's flying in the opening game against Rwanda on Thursday.

Tanzania won the match by four wickets in the 50 overs game in Kigali. The Tanzanian victory was cultivated from a high teamwork spirit and witnessed an eighteen-year-old batsman Gokul Das picking a player of the match award after scoring 48 runs from 30 balls.

The opening encounter was staged at Gahanga oval, where the tournament's host Rwanda welcomed Tanzania in the opening game. Tanzania U19 won the toss and chose to field, allowing the Rwandan side to bat first. Rwanda played well and registered 118 runs in 45 overs claiming six wickets in the process.

They bagged wickets from Seif Dushimkrimana who took two, whereas Eric Kubwimana, Parfait Mugisha and Emile Rukiriza each claimed a wicket.

Other than wickets taking, the Rwanda's batsmen, Emile Rukiriza and Didier Ndikubwimana were at their best form as Rukiriza scored 31 runs from 96 balls and Ndikubwimana registered 22 runs from30 balls.

Gallant Tanzanian boys successfully chased the score using only 32.4 overs with 20 balls left. The Tanzanian Boys claimed six wickets through Johnson Nyambo, who bagged three, Yalinde Nkanya, who carved two and Issa Kassim who took a wicket. It was indeed an impressive game with a lot of excitement where Das team mates also did a commendable job.

Among the others was Johnson Nyambo, who scored 20 runs from 32 balls and Abdulrahmani Akida added 19 runs from 32 balls. According to the Tanzanian Cricket Association (TCA) Information and Media Officer, Atif Salim, Tanzania next encounter will be against Namibia.

He as well applauded Reliance Insurance and Azania Bank for their continuous support on the national team while calling upon more stakeholders to come along and support the national team as doing so helps cricket go popular and attract more youth to participate.