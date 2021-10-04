Tanzania: Covid - 19 Vaccine Rollout 'Your Health, Our Priority'

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the government is doing all within its capacity to ensure the health of Tanzanians is highly protected and that is why it is rolling out Covid-19 vaccines countrywide.

He reiterated the call on the need for Tanzanians to take Covid-19 jabs, insisting that the vaccine is safe for human use. He said that besides taking the jabs, Tanzanians should also continue observing the guidelines by health specialists on preventing further spread of the global pandemic.

The Premier was speaking at Ikwiriri, Rufiji District, Coast Region yesterday in an event to inaugurate Masjid Jamiu Assaliheen whose construction was funded by Istiqaama Muslim Community of Tanzania.

He noted that the government is doing all within its capacity to ensure the health of Tanzanians is highly protected, as a result of bringing the Covid-19 vaccines into the country.

"The vaccine is safe and the government has supplied it in all parts of the country. I have learned that Rufiji District has already administered over 90 per cent of the doses that were received here," he said.

Mr Majaliwa insisted that the Covid-19 vaccines offer a long-lasting immunity against severe illness and death, insisting that it was crucial for all members of the community to get the jab. Prime Minister Majaliwa also reminded Tanzanians on the importance of showing up in the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

"It is very important for all of us to be counted; this will enable the government to be in a position of planning and distributing development projects according to the available population," he explained.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa called on members of the public to continue cooperating with the government on its mission to bring development in the country. He mentioned some of the projects that are in a pipeline for implementation in Rufiji District, saying the government has allocated over 61bn/- for construction of different road projects.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved 46bn/- to be spent on construction of the 37- kilometre road from Nyamwage to Itete. The contract for this project will be signed on Monday, ready for a foundation stone that will be laid anytime soon," he explained.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is also in the process of constructing another 21km road from Ikwiriri to Mkongo village crossing the Mbambe Bridge that will be constructed at a budget of 15bn/-. He was of the view that for the government to effectively implement development activities, cooperation from the general public and other stakeholders is crucial.

"I have learnt that the Istiqaama Muslim Community of Tanzania is also engaging in improving other social services, health in particular. They have constructed seven dispensaries and four health centres in various parts of the country; I'm asking them to maintain the spirit," said the PM.

He also called on Tanzanians to stay away from exploiting religion to yield political benefits, urging for religious institutions to keep playing a role of preaching peace, love, unity and harmony. Earlier, the Mufti of Tanzania, Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir called on Muslims and Tanzanians in general to take the covid-19 jabs, as insisted by health professionals and the government.

"Islamic religion doesn't prohibit people from getting the vaccine, it's not haram, the jab prevents us from illness and deaths caused by Coronavirus," he noted.

The cleric also reassured a commitment to continue supporting the government on ensuring all the development goals are realised for the greater interest of the country. For his part, a representative of the Istiqaama Muslim Community of Tanzania Chairman, Seif bin Seif said the inaugurated mosque has a capacity of accommodating 500 people at once.

"It's a modern prayer house that has four rooms for madrasa, offices and enough space for prayers," he said, pledging that the foundation will continue engaging in other development projects, including construction of health facilities in the needy areas.