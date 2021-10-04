Tanzania: President Samia Orders Office Space for Scouts

2 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued an executive order instructing Regional secretariats and District Commissioners to allocate office for scouts that will help effectively discharge their duties in the respective area.

She gave the instructions on Saturday at the State House in Dodoma, as she graced the commemoration of Scout Day demanding that both the officials and scout leaders cooperate to address other pending challenges.

"We see scouts working in every visit to regions and districts... , they attend all the meetings, to support the security and ensure the safety of the areas," President Samia said. "... But regional and district commissioners must not use them for only such meetings, they should motivate them to perform their duties excellently that includes providing areas for their offices."

President Samia vowed to strengthen the Scout Association during her administration.

