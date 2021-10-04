Tanzania: Azam Solace Vs Polisi Tz Today

AZAM will be searching for their first win of the season as they take on Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi today.

This will be the second league match of the campaign for both sides as the marathon towards the finishing line slowly gathers momentum with each team eyeing to do well.

The Chamazi-based giants have one point in the bag picked from their 1-1 draw against Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga on Monday hence this is another chance for them to do it right.

They were on the verge to take all three points on the day as they took the lead in the 49th minute of the match but could not hold on to that until in the 90th minute when the hosts equalised to balance the scoreboard.

However, despite the unconvincing outcome, Azam through their Information Officer Thabit Zakaria remained adamant of doing well in today's encounter. He said nobody was to be blamed after the 1-1 stalemate as each of their players put on a spirited fight to produce a win only that it was a bad day for them.

The Ice cream makers side will continue to miss the service of their trusted net-burster Prince Dube who is still undergoing medical attention after picking up an injury during the pre-season drills they held in Zambia recently.

Dube, who is one of the players in the league prone to injuries, was ruled out of action for six weeks in order to have total recovery before resuming his goal hunting duties.

Last season, Azam claimed all three points from Ushirika Stadium courtesy of a 1-0 triumph as such, all eyes will be wide open to see if they will replicate the same feat of clinching maximum points. On the other hand, hosts Polisi Tanzania will head into the game on a positive note after earning a crucial 2-0 victory against KMC at Black Rhino Academy venue in Karatu, Arusha on Tuesday.

It was a deserved win for them on their opening match of the season which helped them a lot to build confidence to face any club which knocks at their door without fear. After today's match, the Moshi-based club will begin making traps to catch defending champions Simba as they will meet at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 20th after the International FIFA break and CAF interclub games.

According to the available fixture, the FIFA break will run from October 4th to 12th when national teams will be playing 2022 World Cup qualifiers while from October 15th to 17th, CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup matches will be played. As such, after the end of the second round Premier League fixtures set on October 3rd, the league will be paused until October 16th.