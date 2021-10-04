Tanzania: Temporary Reprieve for Sabaya As Court Reschedules Verdict

THE embattled former Hai District Commissioner (DC), Lengai Ole Sabaya has another two weeks to learn of his fate after the adjournment of his armed robbery case judgment.

Resident Magistrate in Charge of the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court Amelia Mushi said yesterday that the judgment of the case number 105 of 2021 facing Sabaya and his co-accused, will now be delivered on October 15, this year after completion of judgment writing in regards to the high profile trial.

The former DC Sabaya and his co-accused, Sylivester Nyengu and Daniel Mbura are alleged to have committed an armed robbery on February 9th, this year, at a shop owned by Mohamed Saad at Bondeni, Arusha. In June this year, Sabaya appeared before the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court and was charged with three armed robbery counts.

On separate occasion, the trio was said that on February 9th this year, roughed up Sombetini Ward Councillor, Mr Bakari Msangi, held him at gunpoint and extorted 390,000/- from him.

It is alleged that on the same day, Sabaya and the other accused persons robbed 2,769,000/- from a counter of a shop owned by Mr Mohamed Saad and before such robbery they roughed him up, threatened him with a gun before disappearing in the thin air.

The court heard that on the same day the accused persons, with arms, robbed of 35,000/- from Mr Ramadhani Rashid. President Samia Suluhu Hassan had in May this year, suspended Mr Sabaya pending investigations over some allegations against him.

Former Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, the late Anna Mghwira, once warned the former Sambasha Ward Councillor over unnecessary arrests of individuals and consequent detains. He would later appear on Clouds Tv 360 programme as a guest to give details on his performance as the DC.

He also used the opportunity to vindicate some of the allegations levelled against him.