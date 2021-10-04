Tunisia: Citizens Against Coup Campaign Calls for Rally Against Saïed's Decisions

Tunis/Tunisia — Political activist Jaouhar Ben M'barek urged opponents of President Kais Saied to take part in a rally set for Sunday in Boumhel, Tunis southern suburbs.

Ben M'barek, one of the coordinators of Citizens against Coup Campaign, said the rally is designed to develop an action plan to protest against the President of the Republic's decisions.

The campaign, endorsed by Ennahdha leaders and supporters, said it intends to take to the streets periodically to express rejection of decisions announced by Saied. A demonstration was staged last September 26 in Habib Bourguiba avenue.

Fighting against the coup d'Etat is the ultimate purpose. Citizen resistance is not only mobilising street protests but developing visions to steer the country out of the crisis, the campaign said.

Politicians, activists,magistrates, lawyers and journalists will take part in the rally.