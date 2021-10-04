Tunisia: Tourism - Tunisia to Host French Selectour Congress Next December

Tunis/Tunisia — The French network of travel agencies "Selectour" has chosen Tunisia as venue of its congress that will be held in the city of Hammamet next December, Laurent Abitbol, President of groups "Marietton Development" and "Selectour".

At a meeting with Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts, Habib Ammar, at the headquarters of this department, Abitbol also said the congress will see the participation of more than 450 representatives of major brands and international tourism companies, in addition to officials and French diplomats, celebrities and international media.

For his part, Ammar stressed the importance of this initiative in the promotion of the Tunisian destination.

He affirmed the ministry's commitment to work together with the structures and parties concerned, to ensure the proper organisation of this conference, especially with regard to health aspects.

The two officials also discussed the need to remove Tunisia from the list of countries classified on the "red" list for health reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic, given the improvement of the health situation in the country through the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and the implementation of sector-based health protocols.

The Selectour group is the leading network of independent travel agencies in France: 1200 agencies spread throughout the country and the French overseas departments are members.

The group was born from the merger of two historical travel distribution networks in France, namely the Selectour group, created in 1971, and AFAT Voyages, created in 1989.

The member agencies retain have autonomy and the network is structured as a cooperative.