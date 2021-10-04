Tunisia: Rally in Support of President Kais Saied Starts in Habib Bourguiba Avenue [upd 1]

The Municipal Theatre (centre building) on Tunis's Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the demonstrations that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

Tunis/Tunisia — A rally in support of President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed's decisions started Sunday in Habib Bourguiba avenue, downtown Tunis.

Supporters, massing in front of the Municipal Theatre amid tight security, brandished slogans which call for addressing political corruption in the country and maintaining the suspension of parliament.

They also denounced the failure of Ennahdha as a party in power over the last decade.

Several politicians participated in the rally, including Ridha Chiheb Mekki and former trade minister Mohamed Msellini.

Supporters of the head of state launched calls on social media to rally in support for his July 25 and September 22 decisions, in response to the protest rally against Kaïs Saïed held by supporters of Ennahdha movement and others last Sunday in Tunis.

Political parties Echaab, Alliance for Tunisia and the Popular Current called on their supporters to participate Sunday in marches and rallies across the country in support of President Kaïs Saïed.