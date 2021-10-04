South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Reports of South Africa's Removal From the UK 'Red List' Welcomed

3 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Reports of South Africa's removal from the UK 'red list' welcomed

Reports by the Sunday Telegraph that the United Kingdom (UK) Government is likely to remove South Africa from the 'red list' when they review their decision on travel restrictions this week, are great news for the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape.

We have worked hard to engage with all key decision-makers both in the UK and in South Africa, including writing to the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, on the decision to keep South Africa on the UK 'red list' which seems manifestly unfair, requesting that the decision be reviewed and South Africa removed from the UK 'red list'.

The UK is a key source market for tourism in the Western Cape. In 2019, approximately 194,900 UK tourists visited the Western Cape, spending on average R24,200 per tourist.

And so, removing South Africa from the UK 'red list' and easing travel restrictions for those travelling between the two countries ahead of our summer season, will provide much-needed relief for the tourism and hospitality sector which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Media Queries:

Francine Higham

Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities

(Responsible for the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism)

Cell: 071 087 5150

Email: francine.higham@westerncape.gov.za

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X