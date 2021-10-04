South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Reports of South Africa's Removal From the UK 'Red List' Welcomed

press release

Reports of South Africa's removal from the UK 'red list' welcomed

Reports by the Sunday Telegraph that the United Kingdom (UK) Government is likely to remove South Africa from the 'red list' when they review their decision on travel restrictions this week, are great news for the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape.

We have worked hard to engage with all key decision-makers both in the UK and in South Africa, including writing to the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, on the decision to keep South Africa on the UK 'red list' which seems manifestly unfair, requesting that the decision be reviewed and South Africa removed from the UK 'red list'.

The UK is a key source market for tourism in the Western Cape. In 2019, approximately 194,900 UK tourists visited the Western Cape, spending on average R24,200 per tourist.

And so, removing South Africa from the UK 'red list' and easing travel restrictions for those travelling between the two countries ahead of our summer season, will provide much-needed relief for the tourism and hospitality sector which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

