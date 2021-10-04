South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Unveils the S'hamba Sonke Programme During Launch of Transport Month, 5 Oct

press release

The national Department of Transport will use the 2021 October Transport Month (OTM) campaign to showcase flagship projects intended to create more jobs in South Africa. The Labour Intensive S'hamba Sonke programme is one of the projects that will accelerate efforts to meet the government's target of creating 11 million job opportunities by the year 2030 as outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Transport Minister, Mr Fikile Mbalula during the official launch of the 2021 OTM campaign, will unveil the Labour Intensive S'hamba Sonke programme in North West. The S'hamba Sonke programme saw the construction of four bridges at Vermaasdrift in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, North West. Local communities were employed because of the project.

The four bridges play a significant role in connecting both the North West and Free State provinces. The bridges will enable the farming communities to transport their various produce from the farms to the local markets

Minister Mbalula and North West Premier, Mr Bushy Maape will officially open the three of the completed bridges to traffic during the launch of OTM. The Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga and the MEC for Public Works and Roads in North West, Mr Gaoage Molapisi will join Minister Mbalula and Premier Maape.

The details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 05 October 2021

Venue: Vermaasdrift, near Potchefstroom, North West

Time: 08:30am

