South Africa: Springboks' Selection Policy Exposed As They Seek Flyhalf Solutions

analysis

The Boks need to look further than Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Springbok coaches have painted themselves into a corner by backing Handré Pollard to start 77% of SA's Tests over the past four years. An emphasis on development will ensure that they bolster their flyhalf depth and avoid greater issues in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup.

It's not hard to understand why Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have put all their eggs into the Pollard basket.

There is no like-for-like SA flyhalf competing in this country or the various leagues overseas. Few other leaders in the Bok group command the same level of respect. Bok captain Siya Kolisi has pointed out Pollard's positive influence, particularly on the field of play.

Perhaps Bok fans should appreciate what they have in Pollard. Before Erasmus returned to SA and became head coach, the national side lacked identity and direction. The team suffered unprecedented losses throughout the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and one of their biggest problems was the lack of a strong, decisive No 10.

Pollard missed the bulk of those two seasons due to injury and illness. When Erasmus...