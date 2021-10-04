Egypt: Kabbag - Sisi Directed Increasing Compensations to Families of Martyrs

1 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Social Solidarity Nevin el Kabbag announced Thursday that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed to increase the value of compensation for the families of civilian martyrs in terrorist and security operations to 200,000 pounds, including 100,000 pounds from the fund honoring martyrs and the families of the injured, provided that the Ministry of Social Solidarity raises the amounts previously disbursed to the families of the martyrs and the injured to 100,000 pounds.

The amount of increase will be disbursed to the beneficiaries next month after the fund completes paying the sums through the branches of Nasser Social Bank, she said during a field visit to North Sinai Governorate, where she participated with Mohamed Abdel-Fadil Shousha, the Governor of North Sinai, in a meeting with the families of 15 martyrs and a number of injured in security operations and terrorist incidents.Al-Kabbag also participated in a celebration to launch the third phase of the presidential initiative. "Barr Aman" and in a meeting with the governor of North Sinai and members of the House of Representatives from Sinai.The Minister praised the heroic role of the martyrs and the injured and the steadfastness of their families and their sacrifices for the sake of Egypt.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

