Egypt: Cabinet Spokesman - New Academic Year to Start As Scheduled On October 9

1 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said that the new academic year will start as scheduled without any delay.

Interviewed by "Al Haya Al Youm" TV program aired Thursday night, the spokesman said it is likely that classes will be given with full attendance whether at schools or universities as the state has made it a compulsory measure for all students over the age of 18 to get vaccinated

Any university student could get jabbed at youth centers nationwide without any conditions for previous registration at the health ministry's website, he explained, adding that this measure will help in starting a new academic year that is more safe than previous years.

He also asserted that all precautionary measures will be applied at all schools, noting that any person who refuses to get the vaccine will be obliged to present a negative PCR certificate or else will be considered absent.

The spokesman also noted that remote education should not the main method of education, explaining that parents have complained of a drawback at the academic level of students due to lack of actual lessons in classrooms.

