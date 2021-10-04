Tunisia: Two Credit Lines to Fund SMEs and Support Energy Transition to Be Announced Next October 12

Tunis/Tunisia — Two credit lines to fund small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to support the energy and environmental transitions will be presented during a webinar due October 12, under the theme: "Support growth of the Textile and Furniture sector in Tunisia," the Technical Textile Centre (CETTEX) announced.

This webinar will be organised by Business France in partnership with the CETEX, the Wood and Furniture Industry Technical Centre (CETIBA), SUNREF, SEILASER and France's DG TRESOR.

It aims to support textile/clothing and furniture operators and manufacturers in their growth approach by including support and assistance institutions, which will present their technical and technological offers to improve the competitiveness of enterprises operating in these two sectors.