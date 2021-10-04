Tunisia: Two Credit Lines to Fund SMEs and Support Energy Transition to Be Announced Next October 12

1 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two credit lines to fund small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to support the energy and environmental transitions will be presented during a webinar due October 12, under the theme: "Support growth of the Textile and Furniture sector in Tunisia," the Technical Textile Centre (CETTEX) announced.

This webinar will be organised by Business France in partnership with the CETEX, the Wood and Furniture Industry Technical Centre (CETIBA), SUNREF, SEILASER and France's DG TRESOR.

It aims to support textile/clothing and furniture operators and manufacturers in their growth approach by including support and assistance institutions, which will present their technical and technological offers to improve the competitiveness of enterprises operating in these two sectors.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X