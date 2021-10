Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 positivity rate in the governorate of Nabeul did not exceed 10% over the past two weeks of September, according to the daily statistics released by the Local Health Directorate.

In a latest report, Nabeul reported 12 infections from 237 tests, a positivity rate of 7%, the same source specifies.

The number of Coronavirus patients staying in hospitals and private clinics has dropped to 20.

The region currently counts 500 virus carriers.