Nigeria: The Numbers As Whitemoney Emerges Bbnaija Shine Ya Eye Winner

Whitemoney emerged the winner of the Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) after beating his closest rival, Liquorose by a wide margin.

Whitemoney polled 47.00% well ahead of Liquorose who managed a distant 22.99% of the total votes.

Pere came third with 14.77%, followed by Cross in fourth place with 6.44%.

Angel and Emmanuel made 5th and 6th spot with 5.37% and 3.46% respectively to complete the battle of the finalists.

Whitemoney walks away with 90 million naira prize money.

This year's season tagged 'Shine ya Eye' saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize of N90 million.

Born on the 6th of July, 1992, in Enugu Whitemoney was the favourite of many viewers of the show , including celebrities.

He spent many years in Enugu before he moved to Lagos to seek greener pastures.

Whitemoney has been dubbed by many as the typical Igbo man because of his astuteness to business.

Being an all-around hustler, Whitemoney has ventured into numerous businesses just to keep food on his table and a roof over his head.

In Whitemoney's words, he said; " I've done photography, fixed tiger generators, and fixed telecommunications masts; all because of the hustle and bustle". In addition, at the height of his hustling, White money has revealed that he has worked as an okada rider

His diverse hustling to make ends meet became limited when he ventured into the importation of designer shoes.

This business decision brought a turnaround in Whitemoney's business career as he experienced fast sales and came in contact with big clients.

Currently, he is into designer shoe importation and he has great plans to take it to the next level. White money plans to have his own shoe company.

Whitemoney has also left footprints in the music industry. In one of his discussions with his fellow BbNaija housemates, he revealed that he has a few tracks to his name.

He has a great fashion sense, and as he said, his "swag speaks for itself".

He has a jewelry line and makes lip balm from scratch. From his looks, you can easily judge he is part of the beard gang.

According to him, he plans to entertain, have fun, get exposed, and possibly win the ultimate prize.

Last year, rapper Laycon won the Lockdown edition.

The 2021 edition of the show witnesse intense drama, twists, emotion, and intrigues while it lasted.

Vanguard News Nigeria