Nigeria: N90m Breaking News - White Money Wins Bbnaija Season 6

Whitemoney has won the Big Brother Naija season 6 'Shine Ya Eyes' reality show, with the grand prize of N90 million.

The grand finale began with Biggie giving the housemates a pep talk.

Then the first housemate to leave Big Brother House was Emmanuel.

The 24-year-old Akwa Ibom man spoke about going into fashion.

The second housemate to leave Big Brother House is Angel.

Aged 21 year, she wants to open her mental health blog and go into real estate.

The third was Cross, who said he thinks Angel has a man outside waiting for her.

He added that he is going to stick with entertainment, business and politics.

Then 'General' Pere left, leaving Liquorose and White Money as the last two.

Pere said it's Nollywood and music for him.

Choreographer Liquorose (Roseline Afije) was the last girl standing, when White Money was announced winner.

Liquorose said life after the show would be acting, music and business.

White Money(Hazel Onu) known as Mazi in the house has won the whooping sum of N90 million cash besides other goodies.

The organisers promised to make the voting data public tomorrow, Monday, which would also be for presentation of prizes.

