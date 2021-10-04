South Africa: Unions Once Again Present United Front - - This Time in Sibanye Wage Talks

Unions, including previously bitter rivals the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), have again united in wage talks. After reaching a historic wage agreement with Harmony Gold, labour is presenting a united front in far rockier talks with Sibanye-Stillwater's gold division. The implications are far-reaching.

A press release was issued on Friday that would have been unthinkable not so long ago. It seemed routine enough, with labour expressing displeasure with the latest wage offers in the gold sector from diversified mining group Sibanye. A dispute has been declared by labour, which is the first legal step in the process that could lead to workers downing their tools.

But what was striking was the unions involved.

The upper left-hand side of the release featured the logo of the NUM union, which depicts a black miner with a raised fist alongside an image of mine headgear. On the far right was Amcu's green logo, featuring a pick and shovel. In between were the emblems of the Uasa and Solidarity unions.

But it was NUM and Amcu acting in concert and issuing a statement together that was really jarring. Few labour rivalries have been as...