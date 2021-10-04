South Africa: In This Brave New World of Online Learning, Teachers Have to Motivate Their Students to Seek Light and Hope

opinion

Covid-19 and the introduction of online, digitised learning means that teachers not only have to manage the dual tasks of teaching and learning, but also have to keep young people motivated in and for a world that we are all still trying to understand. As we celebrate World Teachers' Day on 5 October, we should perhaps reconsider and reappreciate the enormity of what being a teacher involves.

Most South African teachers are familiar with what it means to teach in contexts of "abnormality", unsafety and violence. They also know what it takes to function in crises and to assume roles and responsibilities that go well beyond the norms and standards of any educational policy. The more these crises accumulate -- poor infrastructure and resources, poor parental support, high learner-to-teacher ratio, teenage pregnancies, racism, vandalism, service delivery protests leading to closure of schools, corrupt leadership and management, learner and teacher absenteeism, learner attrition (this piece of string truly has no end), and more recently, Covid-19 -- the greater the burden of responsibility on teachers.

For young people, the disjointedness of this world has not only disrupted the way they socialise and learn, but has also derailed them from grasping the kind...