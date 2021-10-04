South Africa: Springboks Hope Memorable Victory Over All Blacks Will Give Them a Boost After Recent Setbacks

The Springboks finished a disappointing third in the Rugby Championship, but their last-gasp victory over New Zealand ensured they maintained their ranking as the top side in the world.

He has often been accused of not possessing a big-match temperament and has struggled to cement his place in the starting 15, despite making his debut all the way back in 2012. However, Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies made all the difference as South Africa pipped their bitter rivals New Zealand to end an otherwise disappointing Rugby Championship campaign on a high.

The Boks came back from a nine-point deficit in a see-sawing match to justify their belief that they were doing many things right and that the margins in the defeats to Australia and New Zealand earlier in the competition reflected that.

Jantjies' performance was monumental, producing three key moments to see the 2019 World Cup gold medallists edge the All Blacks 31-29 in another memorable battle between two of world rugby's biggest names in Australia's Gold Coast.

First, he laid on an assist for Makazole Mapimpi to score his first ever try against the All Blacks. They were the only opponents that the Eastern Cape winger had previously played and...