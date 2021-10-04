Guinean Military Junta Briefed President Akufo-Addo On Roadmap to Return to Civilian Rule

A delegation of the Guinean military junta, the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), on Wednesday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, Accra to brief him on the roadmap to return the country to democratic and constitutional rule.

Colonel Sadiba Koulibaly, Second-in-Command of the CNRD, who led the delegation told the ECOWAS Chair that 10 days of consultations with key stakeholders in Guinea had led to the drafting and adoption of a new Transition Charter, which reinforces the determination of the military leadership to return the country to civilian rule.

According to him, the Charter stressed, particularly, that members of the transition will be barred from standing for presidential and legislative elections and that a civilian Prime Minister would lead the Transition Government.

Colonel Koulibaly, who said the CNRD understands and accepts the decisions taken and sanctions placed on Guinea by the Authority, called on ECOWAS to reconsider the peculiar circumstances that led to the coup of September 5, 2021.

As regards ECOWAS directive to the Guinean military junta to conduct presidential and legislative elections, within the six months, the delegation pleaded with the Authority to reconsider that decision, as the Country cannot do so within that time frame.

He said the military leadership had decided to conduct a nationwide census, restructure the electoral code, and establish a new electoral body to be able to conduct free and fair elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo reemphasised ECOWAS's condemnation of the coup d'état, as it was in contravention with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which demands that political power be attained through the ballot and not the bullet.

Taking cognisance of the newly adopted Transition Charter, the ECOWAS Chair said it was a step in the right direction for the CNRD to update regularly the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS on the evolution of the transition process.

President Akufo-Addo remained unequivocal about the time frame for the holding of elections, maintaining that six months is sufficient for such an exercise.

He assured the leadership in Guinea of the commitment of ECOWAS to help restructure the electoral process, by providing technical support to Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo said it was important that the military leadership in Guinea abided and implemented the decisions of the Authority, as it had the full backing of the international community.

The Chair of ECOWAS expressed worry about the continued detention of Ex- former President Alpha Condé, as his physical safety, and his inability to express his fundamental human rights was a major concern to the Authority.

But, Colonel Koulibaly reassured President Akufo-Addo that Condé is in good health and is being properly taken care of and has access to his doctor and cook.