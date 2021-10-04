Tunisia: Francophonie Summit - Necessary Equipment for Roofing Houmt Souk Municipal Theatre, Delivered

1 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Equipment, Housing and Infrastructures Kamel Doukh on Friday announced the delivery of the necessary equipment and materials for roofing the municipal theatre of Djerba, Houmt Souk, as part of works on this site to host the Francophonie Summit opening events, due to be hosted by the island of Djerba on November 20-21.

He added that this equipment which are delivered by Turkey, are important to complete the remaining work, which is proceeding satisfactorily to accommodate the high-level delegations.

The minister underlined on the occasion, that works are ongoing within the deadlines.

Mayor of Houmt Souk Houcine Jrad affirmed that the theatre's fitting out and roofing works, whose cost is estimated at about 9 million dinars, are under completion within the set deadlines while complying with the specifications and required safety standards so that it will be able to show a good image of this important event.

