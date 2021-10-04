Tunisia: Administrative Court Rejects All Challenges Against House-Arrest Decisions

Tunis/Tunisia — The Administrative Court rejected all the 11 challenges filed against the precautionary house-arrest decisions taken by the acting Interior Minister las August, spokesperson for TA Imed Ghabri statetd to TAP on Friday.

He specified that that the decision to reject the challenges is provisional, pending the decision of the judicial divisions in charge of these cases. An investigation had been conducted for each case with the relevant administrative party, he explained.

Ten challenges against the house-arrest decisions had been filed with the TA till September 9 by former ministers, judges and senior officials, Ghabri added.