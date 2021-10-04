Zimbabwe: 1 169 Prison Officers Promoted

4 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A TOTAL of 1 169 commissioned officers in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), including seven assistant commissioners have been promoted by President Mnangagwa.

In a statement, ZPCS national deputy public relations officer Superintendent Peter Charanganda said the promotions have been effected.

The promotions were made in terms of the Prison Act, with 281 of the promoted officers being women.

At the top end those promoted from assistant commissioner to commissioner were: Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya, Mercy Hove, Christmas Tarwira, Gilbert Marange, Willie Risiro, Bennias Changunduma and Hardy January Kakoroza.

Among other promotions, the President elevated 20 chief superintendents to the rank of assistant commissioner, 65 superintendents to the rank of chief superintendent, 125 chief correctional officers to superintendent, and 275 principal correctional officers to chief correctional officer, and 677 non-correctional officers to the rank of principal correctional officer.

