Zimbabwe: It's Three Out of Three for Pasuwa

FORMER Zimbabwe international Callisto Pasuwa etched his name in the football books when he guided Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets to a third consecutive TNM Super League title with a game to spare yesterday in a trailblazing career that has now seen him rake up seven straight league crowns for himself.

Pasuwa has won the league in every season he has coached - four in Zimbabwe and three in Malawi.

The latest feat adds on to the four straight titles he won during his days at Dynamos between 2011 and 2014.

Bullets were crowned the Malawian champions following a 3-0 away victory against Kamuzu Barracks. Meshack Selemani, Hassan Kajoke and Chimwemwe Idana gave the goals that ensured them another succesful season and another chance to play in the CAF Champions League next year.

Their closest rivals Silver Bullets lost 2-0 Moyale Barracks at home. Bullets now have an unassailable tally of 59 points with Silver Bullets on 55 points and Mighty Wanderers on 54 points with one round of matches left.

Bullets, who were recently booted out of the CAF Champions League by South African side Amazulu, have established themselves as the most succesful club in Malawi, wrapping up their 15th league title overall and a fifth in the last six years.

Pasuwa won his first title with the club in 2018 after joining them late in the season.

Respected Malawian journalist Peter Kanjere, who is based in Blantyre, told The Herald last night that Pasuwa has etched his name as one of the coaching legends, achieving a record last set by a Burundian coach.

"There is no denying the fact that this was probably the toughest run-ins Pasuwa has endured since joining Bullets. Injuries and fixtures congestion, (CECAFA Cup, CAF Champions League, Super League and FDH Cup) took their toll on his squad," said Kanjere.

"But at the end of the day his experience, early season consistency and calming influence prevailed over other teams with more quality and depth such as Wanderers and Silver.

"What this means is that Pasuwa would certainly not be considered as one of those coaches who managed Bullets while in transit.

"He has etched his name in the psyche of this team as a coaching legend joining exclusive club of previous coaches such Burundian Nsanzwirimo Ramadan, arguably the last coach to have won three league titles on the trot with the red army," said Kanjere.