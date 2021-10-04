Zimbabwe: Nyabinde Fundraising Concert Lives to Billing

Veteran Afrojazz musician Bob Nyabinde, affectionately known by his legion of fans as The Headmaster has appreciated local artistes, fans and organisers of his fundraising concert held at Theatre in the Park last Friday night.

The three-hour fundraising concert for the musician who is battling stroke and diabetes was organised by Rooftop Promotions and saw several artistes taking to the stage.

Among the artistes were Mwenje Matole, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Chipo Muchegwa, Tariro Negitare, Victor Kunonga, Baba Shupi, Gary Tight, Hope Masike, Albert and Agga Nyabinde, Dereck Mpofu, Mono Mukundu, Selmor Mtukudzi and Tendai Manatsa.

The major highlight of the show was when Nyabinde's son Agga performed his father's popular songs "Chabuda Hapana" and "Mombe yaSamanyika", which drove the small crowd into a frenzy.

Although few people attended the event due to the Covid-19 restrictions, fundraisers said it was a success as it went according to plan.

They are however, yet to finalise how much was realised.

On that night, Nyabinde's popular Greek-fisherman's hat was auctioned with the highest bidder being music promoter Patson "Chipaz" Chimbodza who paid US$600.

He, however, did not take it home as he later returned it to Nyabinde who was in the crowd as the guest.

In an interview Nyabinde said he felt honoured.

"I would like to appreciate everyone who contributed to this initiative. I feel so honoured to be respected like this while still alive. I heard some people could not make it due to the limited numbers but I am overwhelmed by the contributions and messages coming in every day.

Music brings joy to my heart and thank you to the corporate world for this," he said.

Nyabinde did not hint on whether he was going to quit music or not but said for now he was focusing on his health.

The guests included Tanga WekwaSando and Sam Mataure who also appreciated the new crop of musicians for joining in the fundraising gig.